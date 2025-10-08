Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Drama: Chief Minister Accused of Body Shaming Opposition MLA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced criticism for mocking the stature of an opposition MLA, which was labeled as 'body shaming' by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The remarks occurred after opposition members boycotted an assembly session amidst tension over a gold dispute involving Sabarimala temple idols.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:28 IST
The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated exchange when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's comments about an opposition MLA's short stature drew sharp rebuke from the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan. The remarks, deemed 'body shaming', ignited a political controversy, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere over ongoing protests.

The controversy unfolded as members of the opposition staged a boycott following confrontations regarding missing gold from Sabarimala temple idols. Amidst dramatic scenes, CM Vijayan made comments perceived as derogatory towards an unnamed opposition MLA, associating his height with an alleged aggressive demeanor.

In response, Satheesan accused Vijayan of tarnishing the assembly's dignity and demanded the expungement of the remarks. The situation underscores enduring tensions in the assembly, highlighting issues of decorum and accusations of inappropriate conduct by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

