Left Menu

Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the initial phase of a peace plan. This involves a temporary pause in fighting, with plans to release hostages and prisoners. Israel will withdraw its troops to a predefined line. All parties are expected to be treated fairly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:33 IST
Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have reached a consensus on the first phase of a peace initiative outlined by US President Donald Trump. Announced on Wednesday, the plan includes a temporary ceasefire and the release of some hostages and prisoners.

According to President Trump, all hostages are expected to be freed imminently. Additionally, as part of the initial steps, Israel will retract its forces to a mutually agreed boundary, signaling the onset of a potential Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.

President Trump assured that the peace process aims to ensure fair treatment for all involved parties, fostering hope for a lasting resolution to the longstanding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

 Global
2
Airlines Urge Quick Wins in FAA Overhaul Amid Political Tensions

Airlines Urge Quick Wins in FAA Overhaul Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
4
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025