Israel and Hamas: First Phase of Trump’s Peace Plan

In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have reached a consensus on the first phase of a peace initiative outlined by US President Donald Trump. Announced on Wednesday, the plan includes a temporary ceasefire and the release of some hostages and prisoners.

According to President Trump, all hostages are expected to be freed imminently. Additionally, as part of the initial steps, Israel will retract its forces to a mutually agreed boundary, signaling the onset of a potential Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.

President Trump assured that the peace process aims to ensure fair treatment for all involved parties, fostering hope for a lasting resolution to the longstanding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)