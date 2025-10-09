Trump's Threatening Stance on Antifa Sparks Controversy

In a heated briefing on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to take 'very threatening' measures against Antifa, a movement he claims should be treated as a terrorist organization. Trump's call to action came without evidence linking left-wing groups to the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The president has been urging federal law enforcement to intervene in Democrat-led cities, ignoring their leaders' protests and ongoing judicial examinations. Supported by media figures, Trump highlighted violence against conservatives, deliberately omitting any reference to attacks on left-wing individuals.

Trump, emboldened by allies like Jack Posobiec and Andy Ngo, argued the need for military presence in cities like Chicago and Portland. Despite contradicting local reports, he remains adamant about taking steps that have led to tense political confrontations and affirmations of decentralized, untraceable movements like Antifa.

(With inputs from agencies.)