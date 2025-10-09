Left Menu

Trump's Threatening Stance on Antifa Sparks Controversy

President Trump vows action against Antifa, labeling it a 'terrorist organization'. Despite lacking concrete evidence or identified members, Trump enlists right-wing media to expose backers. He plans troop deployments to certain cities, drawing judicial reviews and criticism from officials opposing his lawlessness claims of these locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 06:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated briefing on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to take 'very threatening' measures against Antifa, a movement he claims should be treated as a terrorist organization. Trump's call to action came without evidence linking left-wing groups to the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The president has been urging federal law enforcement to intervene in Democrat-led cities, ignoring their leaders' protests and ongoing judicial examinations. Supported by media figures, Trump highlighted violence against conservatives, deliberately omitting any reference to attacks on left-wing individuals.

Trump, emboldened by allies like Jack Posobiec and Andy Ngo, argued the need for military presence in cities like Chicago and Portland. Despite contradicting local reports, he remains adamant about taking steps that have led to tense political confrontations and affirmations of decentralized, untraceable movements like Antifa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

