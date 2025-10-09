Left Menu

Congress Nominates Yadav for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The Congress Party has fielded V Naveen Yadav for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana. Yadav, who previously ran for MLA under AIMIM and as an independent, joined Congress in 2023. The bypoll follows the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. A recent case involves Yadav distributing unauthorized e-EPICs.

The Telangana Congress has named V Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll scheduled for November 11 in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

K C Venugopal, the General Secretary of AICC, confirmed Yadav's candidature through an official statement released on Wednesday.

Yadav, aged 41, previously contested the state's assembly polls with AIMIM in 2014 and later as an independent in 2018. He became a Congress member in 2023. Recently, Yadav was involved in controversy with a police case filed against him for distributing unauthorized e-EPIC cards without holograms at a public event.

The bypolls were necessitated by the unfortunate demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, who passed away after a heart attack in June this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

