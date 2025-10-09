Historic Visit: Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi in India
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India marks a significant diplomatic engagement since the Taliban's rise to power. Scheduled talks with Indian leaders aim to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. The visit underscores India's cautious approach to recognizing the Taliban-led government.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark diplomatic move, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in New Delhi, marking the first official visit by a high-level Kabul official since the Taliban's takeover.
During his six-day stay, Muttaqi is set to engage in significant discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, focusing on bilateral relations and regional stability.
The visit, enabled by a temporary UN Security Council-sanctioned travel exemption, represents a cautious yet notable step in Indo-Afghan relations, amid India's calls for an inclusive government in Kabul and assurances against the misuse of Afghan soil for terrorism.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amir Khan Muttaqi
- Afghan
- India
- visit
- Taliban
- Jaishankar
- Doval
- UNSC
- sanctions
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Taliban's Landmark Diplomatic Outreach to India
Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties
BJP Accuses TMC of 'Talibani Culture' Amid Rising Political Violence in West Bengal
Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India
S Jaishankar Advocates for Global AI Governance Framework