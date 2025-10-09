Historic Visit: Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi in India

In a landmark diplomatic move, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in New Delhi, marking the first official visit by a high-level Kabul official since the Taliban's takeover.

During his six-day stay, Muttaqi is set to engage in significant discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, focusing on bilateral relations and regional stability.

The visit, enabled by a temporary UN Security Council-sanctioned travel exemption, represents a cautious yet notable step in Indo-Afghan relations, amid India's calls for an inclusive government in Kabul and assurances against the misuse of Afghan soil for terrorism.