Left Menu

Historic Visit: Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi in India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India marks a significant diplomatic engagement since the Taliban's rise to power. Scheduled talks with Indian leaders aim to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. The visit underscores India's cautious approach to recognizing the Taliban-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:13 IST
Historic Visit: Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi in India
Amir Khan Muttaqi
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark diplomatic move, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in New Delhi, marking the first official visit by a high-level Kabul official since the Taliban's takeover.

During his six-day stay, Muttaqi is set to engage in significant discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, focusing on bilateral relations and regional stability.

The visit, enabled by a temporary UN Security Council-sanctioned travel exemption, represents a cautious yet notable step in Indo-Afghan relations, amid India's calls for an inclusive government in Kabul and assurances against the misuse of Afghan soil for terrorism.

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025