Deora Hails Modi's Firm Stance on National Security

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its decisive approach to combating terrorism compared to the previous UPA regime. Deora highlighted increased national security under Modi's leadership and asserted that the government's clear vision ensures prompt and firm responses to threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:37 IST
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for its determined approach to addressing terrorism, contrasting it with the indecision seen during the previous UPA regime. He emphasized the enhanced national safety and improved anti-terrorism capabilities under Modi's stewardship, citing a clear governmental policy direction.

In a striking comparison, Deora, a former Congress minister, underscored that the Modi-led government exhibits the political will necessary to counteract terrorist threats, both domestic and foreign. He credited Modi's leadership for ensuring no major terror incidents in Mumbai over the past decade.

Deora further criticized delays in important infrastructural projects during the UPA tenure, implying a lack of coherence and intention that he claims are now remedied under the current administration. This clarity in governance, he argues, extends to both economic policy and national security, ensuring a robust stance against any destabilizing forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

