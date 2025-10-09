Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Push Against PPP Medical Colleges: A Political Tug-of-War

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Narsipatnam Medical College to protest the alleged 'privatisation' of new government medical colleges under the TDP-led NDA's PPP model. The campaign, including a protest march, has sparked criticism from TDP leaders, who accused Reddy of inciting unrest amid financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:18 IST
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Narsipatnam Medical College on Thursday to oppose the TDP-led NDA government's plan to develop 10 new government medical colleges under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Reddy's visit is part of a broader campaign against what his party describes as the 'privatisation' of public medical education.

Earlier, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy stated that these colleges were initially sanctioned during the previous YSRCP government, with only seven out of 17 colleges constructed then. The remaining 10 are slated for development through the PPP model in two phases, according to Parthasarathy.

Reddy's visit has drawn thousands of supporters who cheered him along the route. Meanwhile, TDP leader N Anand Babu criticized Reddy's opposition, arguing that the PPP model is necessary due to financial constraints. He further accused Reddy of attempting to incite unrest and criticized his handling of healthcare during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

