Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence
In the wake of recent violence in Cuttack, Odisha, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blamed BJP and Bajrang Dal. Odisha's ruling party suggested she focus on her state. Tensions rose as 31 people were injured, prompting prohibitory orders and internet suspension to control the situation.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalates between states as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP and Bajrang Dal of inciting violence in Cuttack, Odisha. In response, Odisha's ruling party has advised Banerjee to concentrate on her own state.
The clashes in Cuttack occurred during the Durga idol immersion procession, injuring 31 people and resulting in extensive property damage. To curb the unrest, the administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services.
Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal criticized Banerjee's comments, suggesting she lacks insight into her state's issues. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mentioned that divisive groups are trying to disrupt the state's peace and harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages
Chhattisgarh Commission Demands Action Against Bajrang Dal Members for Assault Allegations
Youth Activists Clash with Police Over Alleged Vote Theft in Odisha
Crackdown in Cuttack: Odisha Police Swiftly Responds to Durga Procession Violence
Odisha BJP slams Mamata for commenting on Cuttack violence, asks her to focus on Bengal