Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

Tension escalates between states as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP and Bajrang Dal of inciting violence in Cuttack, Odisha. In response, Odisha's ruling party has advised Banerjee to concentrate on her own state.

The clashes in Cuttack occurred during the Durga idol immersion procession, injuring 31 people and resulting in extensive property damage. To curb the unrest, the administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal criticized Banerjee's comments, suggesting she lacks insight into her state's issues. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mentioned that divisive groups are trying to disrupt the state's peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)