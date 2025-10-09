BJP and LJP: The Smiling Negotiations

In a significant political development, BJP leader Nityanand Rai has been engaging in discussions with Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party regarding the contentious issue of seat-sharing for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Amidst talks of discontent from the LJP about the seats offered, Rai addressed the media, highlighting a harmonious relationship with the ally. "Everything is positive," he affirmed, implying that smiles shared with Paswan signified a favorable outcome.

Rai, tasked with navigating alliances, is optimistic about the seat-sharing arrangements for the crucial two-phase elections set for November. Both Paswan and another notable BJP ally, Jitan Ram Manjhi, are actively negotiating their demands over both seat quantity and constituency preferences.