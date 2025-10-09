Left Menu

Path to Peace: Resolving Ladakh's Tensions

Ladakh's administration met with civil society groups to ease tensions after recent violence left four dead. Key demands include a judicial inquiry into the September 24 incident, release of detainees, and internet restoration. Officials aim for complete normalcy, planning to restore internet soon.

In a crucial step towards resolving recent unrest, the Ladakh Union Territory administration convened with civil society on Thursday to discuss measures to quell tensions following last month's violence.

Key leaders, including Leh Apex Body officials and political figures, demanded a judicial inquiry into the September 24 incident, release of detained individuals, and restoration of mobile internet services, which have been suspended since the unrest.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal and other top officials chaired the meeting, where discussions focused on restoring peace. Officials have assured that mobile internet services will resume by Friday morning at the latest.

