Manipur Congress Criticizes Police Over Campaign Obstruction

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra has condemned state police for allegedly disrupting a Youth Congress signature campaign in Imphal.

In a social media post, Meghachandra decried the police intervention at Ima Market, where a peaceful campaign aimed at voicing opposition to corruption was underway.

Khwairamband Ima Keithel witnessed police blocking the Congress's outreach efforts, which Meghachandra labeled as undemocratic and an unjustified use of force, urging respect for democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)