Owaisi Criticizes Maharashtra Govt's Flood Relief Package
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Maharashtra's Rs 31,000 crore flood relief package as insubstantial, drawing parallels to past political promises. Owaisi questioned leaders' silence on a shoe-hurling incident involving Chief Justice Gavai, suggesting societal discrimination. He also highlighted inconsistencies in disaster response and called for greater accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:21 IST
Maharashtra's flood relief efforts have come under scrutiny from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who dismissed the government's Rs 31,000 crore package as lacking genuine substance.
Owaisi accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of making 'big but hollow' promises while drawing parallels to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements. He urged transparency in relief fund allocations.
Further, Owaisi called out silence on the attack attempt against Chief Justice B R Gavai, criticizing societal discrimination. He questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's silence, demanding consistency in addressing caste-based issues.
