Owaisi Criticizes Maharashtra Govt's Flood Relief Package

Maharashtra's flood relief efforts have come under scrutiny from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who dismissed the government's Rs 31,000 crore package as lacking genuine substance.

Owaisi accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of making 'big but hollow' promises while drawing parallels to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements. He urged transparency in relief fund allocations.

Further, Owaisi called out silence on the attack attempt against Chief Justice B R Gavai, criticizing societal discrimination. He questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's silence, demanding consistency in addressing caste-based issues.

