Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

Israel's Cabinet has approved a deal to release hostages held by Hamas, facilitated by US President Donald Trump. This marks a step towards a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. However, the announcement did not address other elements of Trump's peace plan.

Updated: 10-10-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:13 IST
In a significant development, Israel's Cabinet has sanctioned the framework of a deal aimed at liberating hostages held by Hamas, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed early Friday.

This move is pivotal, paving the way for a potential ceasefire and a reciprocal exchange involving Palestinian prisoners, a process orchestrated by US President Donald Trump.

The announcement, however, was succinct, concentrating solely on the hostage release, and excluding details on the comprehensive peace proposal proposed to conclude the ongoing conflict.

