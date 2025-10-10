Left Menu

Peru's Political Upheaval: Boluarte Ousted as President

Peru's Congress ousted President Dina Boluarte due to accusations of moral incapacity. Boluarte, disliked for her role in protest crackdowns and alleged corruption, faced impeachment as political blocs united against her. Her removal continues Peru's political instability with no clear successor immediately identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:25 IST
Peru's Political Upheaval: Boluarte Ousted as President
Dina Boluarte

Peru's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as Congress unanimously voted to remove President Dina Boluarte. Gathered outside the Congress building, a crowd of young Peruvians waved flags in support of the decision.

Boluarte faced her downfall amid accusations of profiting from office and harshly repressing protests. Despite denying wrongdoing, her low approval ratings fueled calls for impeachment, reflecting widespread discontent.

As lawmakers moved swiftly to impeach, uncertainty lingers over her successor. This political turnover marks another chapter in Peru's turbulent leadership saga, highlighting ongoing instability in the Andean nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time, reports AP.

Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time...

 Global
2
European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

 India
4
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025