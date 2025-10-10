Peru's Political Upheaval: Boluarte Ousted as President

Peru's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as Congress unanimously voted to remove President Dina Boluarte. Gathered outside the Congress building, a crowd of young Peruvians waved flags in support of the decision.

Boluarte faced her downfall amid accusations of profiting from office and harshly repressing protests. Despite denying wrongdoing, her low approval ratings fueled calls for impeachment, reflecting widespread discontent.

As lawmakers moved swiftly to impeach, uncertainty lingers over her successor. This political turnover marks another chapter in Peru's turbulent leadership saga, highlighting ongoing instability in the Andean nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)