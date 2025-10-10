Peru's Political Upheaval: Boluarte Ousted as President
Peru's Congress ousted President Dina Boluarte due to accusations of moral incapacity. Boluarte, disliked for her role in protest crackdowns and alleged corruption, faced impeachment as political blocs united against her. Her removal continues Peru's political instability with no clear successor immediately identified.
Peru's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift as Congress unanimously voted to remove President Dina Boluarte. Gathered outside the Congress building, a crowd of young Peruvians waved flags in support of the decision.
Boluarte faced her downfall amid accusations of profiting from office and harshly repressing protests. Despite denying wrongdoing, her low approval ratings fueled calls for impeachment, reflecting widespread discontent.
As lawmakers moved swiftly to impeach, uncertainty lingers over her successor. This political turnover marks another chapter in Peru's turbulent leadership saga, highlighting ongoing instability in the Andean nation.
