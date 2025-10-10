Komeito's Departure: The Coalition Shake-up Recasting Japan's Political Landscape
Japan's Komeito party is leaving the coalition government with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), potentially complicating the path for new LDP chief Sanae Takaichi to become Prime Minister. Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito announced the end of the 26-year alliance, which could impact parliamentary support and market expectations.
The political landscape in Japan is taking a significant turn as the Komeito party announces its exit from the ruling coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This development, reported by NHK, marks a historic shift for the alliance that has dominated Japan's governance for most of the past two decades.
The withdrawal of Komeito could pose challenges for newly elected LDP leader Sanae Takaichi, whose potential ascension to the position of Prime Minister now faces uncertainty. Parliamentary endorsement from a coalition partner is essential, a hurdle that Komeito's departure makes steeper. The decision was communicated by Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito to Takaichi at a recent meeting.
The ramifications of Komeito's exit extend to financial markets as well. Takaichi's leadership, coupled with her advocacy of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies, had previously buoyed investor sentiment. With Komeito stepping aside, there are concerns about fiscal stimulus backtracking, shaking the financial markets' confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
