Chinese Warships Dock in Cambodia Amid Diplomatic Tensions

On Friday, two Chinese warships arrived in Cambodia for what has been termed a friendship and training visit, amidst ongoing diplomatic complexity in Southeast Asia. The visit underscores Beijing's balancing act between its ally Cambodia and neighboring Thailand.

Recently, armed conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand have sparked regional tension, exacerbated by China's provision of weaponry to Cambodia. Despite unresolved border disputes, the Chinese warships aim to strengthen ties rather than signal support in these conflicts, according to Cambodian navy spokesperson Sam Sokha.

Docking at Sihanoukville's civilian port rather than the Ream Naval Base, which has spurred fears of becoming a Chinese stronghold, the visit reflects efforts to alleviate international concerns. The Chinese Ambassador's assertion of steadfast support for Cambodian sovereignty further highlights China's strategic interests in the region.

