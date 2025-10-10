Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his use of colloquial language to criticize an opposition MLA over Assembly disruptions. His remark, seen as body shaming, stirred controversy, though Vijayan clarified that no specific person was targeted. The issue remains unresolved despite calls for official action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:02 IST
Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan found himself at the center of controversy after defending his use of local parlance to criticize an opposition UDF MLA. This exchange occurred amid protests in the Assembly over the ongoing Sabarimala issue.

Vijayan's comment likening an MLA to a heap of coins was slammed by opposition leader V D Satheesan as body shaming. However, Vijayan clarified he merely described the physicality of a member attempting to disrupt the Assembly, insisting it was not a targeted remark against Muslim League MLA Najeem Kanthapuram.

Despite the opposition's request for Speaker intervention, no corrective action was taken. Assembly Affairs Minister M B Rajesh supported Vijayan, emphasizing the comment was not personal. The incident underscores the heightened tensions within Kerala's political landscape.

