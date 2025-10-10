Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan found himself at the center of controversy after defending his use of local parlance to criticize an opposition UDF MLA. This exchange occurred amid protests in the Assembly over the ongoing Sabarimala issue.

Vijayan's comment likening an MLA to a heap of coins was slammed by opposition leader V D Satheesan as body shaming. However, Vijayan clarified he merely described the physicality of a member attempting to disrupt the Assembly, insisting it was not a targeted remark against Muslim League MLA Najeem Kanthapuram.

Despite the opposition's request for Speaker intervention, no corrective action was taken. Assembly Affairs Minister M B Rajesh supported Vijayan, emphasizing the comment was not personal. The incident underscores the heightened tensions within Kerala's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)