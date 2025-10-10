Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his use of colloquial language to criticize an opposition MLA over Assembly disruptions. His remark, seen as body shaming, stirred controversy, though Vijayan clarified that no specific person was targeted. The issue remains unresolved despite calls for official action.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan found himself at the center of controversy after defending his use of local parlance to criticize an opposition UDF MLA. This exchange occurred amid protests in the Assembly over the ongoing Sabarimala issue.
Vijayan's comment likening an MLA to a heap of coins was slammed by opposition leader V D Satheesan as body shaming. However, Vijayan clarified he merely described the physicality of a member attempting to disrupt the Assembly, insisting it was not a targeted remark against Muslim League MLA Najeem Kanthapuram.
Despite the opposition's request for Speaker intervention, no corrective action was taken. Assembly Affairs Minister M B Rajesh supported Vijayan, emphasizing the comment was not personal. The incident underscores the heightened tensions within Kerala's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Vijayan
- body shaming
- opposition
- Assembly
- controversy
- Sabarimala
- criticism
- colloquial
- politics
ALSO READ
Strike at Parisian Department Store Over Shein Partnership Sparks Controversy
Controversy Arises Over Nobel Peace Prize Decision
Mosque Loudspeaker Controversy Sparks Legal Action in Mumbai
Conspiracy Unveiled: Sabarimala Gold Controversy
Debate on Film Stars' Attire at Public Events Sparks Controversy