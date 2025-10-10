Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw
A ceasefire agreement between the Israeli military and Hamas took effect at noon local time on Friday, prompting the withdrawal of Israeli troops to designated positions. This development follows reports of intense shelling in northern Gaza earlier that morning.
On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas was initiated, effective from noon local time.
Consequently, Israeli forces are withdrawing to the pre-determined deployment lines, marking a significant de-escalation of the ongoing conflict.
The move comes in the wake of Palestinians reporting substantial shelling in northern Gaza during the morning, highlighting the volatility of the region prior to the truce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
