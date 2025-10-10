Komeito's Departure Challenges Japan's Political Landscape
Japan's ruling coalition faces challenges as Komeito exits, complicating Sanae Takaichi's bid for prime minister. The opposition's ability to unite could impact the LDP's majority, influencing legislative processes. Political realignments are on the horizon amidst ongoing discussions of policy and fiscal changes.
Komeito's exit from Japan's ruling coalition has complicated the political ambitions of Sanae Takaichi, who is vying to become the country's first female prime minister. This departure reduces the LDP's control, impacting the stability and power balance in Japan's government, the fourth-largest economy globally.
The coalition's breakup comes after it lost its combined majority in parliament under outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. With Komeito, Takaichi was expected to secure the prime ministership. However, a unified opposition could challenge the LDP's majority, complicating her path to leadership in the upcoming parliamentary nomination process.
The LDP now seeks new alliances, potentially with the ideologically compatible DPP, led by Yuichiro Tamaki. Fiscal issues, particularly regarding taxes, remain critical, as Tamaki advocates revisiting past agreements, aiming to stabilize Japan's political landscape amid this reshuffle.
