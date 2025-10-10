Left Menu

Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

Two RJD MLAs, Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand, have resigned from the Bihar Legislative Assembly, potentially aligning with the BJP. Their seats, Mohania and Sheohar, are now vacant. The resignations come amid disqualification petitions filed by RJD as upcoming elections approach. Additional resignations include Congress leader Murari Prasad Gautam.

Updated: 10-10-2025 19:39 IST
Two lawmakers from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand, have stepped down from their positions in the Bihar Legislative Assembly just before the upcoming election cycle.

Speculation is rife that both politicians are gearing up to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Assembly secretariat has officially announced that Kumari and Anand's resignations have left the Mohania and Sheohar seats vacant.

Following these developments, and after the JD(U) returned to the BJP-led NDA earlier in the year, disqualification petitions were filed against them by the RJD. Currently, this issue awaits a decision by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav as the two-phase election is slated for November 6 and 11, ahead of vote tallying on November 14.

