Peru's Presidential Carousel: A Tale of Incomplete Terms and Political Turmoil

Dina Boluarte's sudden removal as Peru's president on Friday marks her as the sixth consecutive leader unable to serve a full term. Peru has a turbulent political history, with presidents routinely ousted amid accusations of corruption, impeachments, and resignations over the last three decades.

The last leader to complete a full term was Ollanta Humala from 2011 to 2016, now serving a 15-year prison sentence for money laundering. After him, figures like Jose Jeri, who followed Boluarte, also struggled amidst Peru's political instability.

Boluarte faced widespread protests from Indigenous communities upon assuming office, leaving dozens dead. Her administration has been marred by low approval ratings and ongoing investigations into abuse of power, reflecting the broader public dissent over rising crime and corruption allegations.

