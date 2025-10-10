Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is organizing a significant summit on the Gaza issue during his upcoming trip to Egypt next week, as reported by Axios. According to four sources knowledgeable about the matter, this high-stakes meeting aims to address pressing concerns in the region.

Key international figures anticipated at the summit include representatives from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia. This meeting underscores the global interest in finding solutions to the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The participation of such diverse nations indicates a collective effort to engage in dialogue and collaborate on potential strategies to stabilize the region. As preparations for the summit continue, world leaders are poised to converge in Egypt for these crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)