Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader, experienced suspension of his Facebook account, leading to a political backlash accusing the BJP of suppressing opposition. The account, a tool for his political engagement, was suspended with over eight million followers, prompting strong reactions from the Samajwadi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:01 IST
The official Facebook account of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was suspended on Friday evening, allegedly prompting a sharp political controversy. The SP has accused the ruling BJP government of orchestrating the suspension as a means of silencing opposition voices.

Yadav's Facebook account, which had over eight million followers, was halted around 6 pm. The account served as a platform for Yadav to express views, criticize government actions, and connect with his political base.

In a strong response, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand condemned the move, declaring it an 'attack on democracy.' He further criticized the BJP for imposing an 'undeclared emergency,' stifling dissenting voices, and pledged that the Samajwadi Party would continue opposing what they see as anti-people policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

