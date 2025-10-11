Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader, experienced suspension of his Facebook account, leading to a political backlash accusing the BJP of suppressing opposition. The account, a tool for his political engagement, was suspended with over eight million followers, prompting strong reactions from the Samajwadi Party.
The official Facebook account of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was suspended on Friday evening, allegedly prompting a sharp political controversy. The SP has accused the ruling BJP government of orchestrating the suspension as a means of silencing opposition voices.
Yadav's Facebook account, which had over eight million followers, was halted around 6 pm. The account served as a platform for Yadav to express views, criticize government actions, and connect with his political base.
In a strong response, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand condemned the move, declaring it an 'attack on democracy.' He further criticized the BJP for imposing an 'undeclared emergency,' stifling dissenting voices, and pledged that the Samajwadi Party would continue opposing what they see as anti-people policies.
