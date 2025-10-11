North Korea Unveils Military Might at Grand Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a significant military parade that unveiled the nation's new intercontinental ballistic missile. The parade, which started late on Friday, commemorated the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party and was accompanied by celebrations held on Thursday.

The event saw attendance from esteemed international dignitaries, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Russian delegation led by Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam's Communist Party leader To Lam. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea proudly displayed its latest Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which KCNA described as the 'strongest nuclear strategic weapon system' of the country.

Kim Jong Un also delivered a speech during the parade, expressing support for North Korean troops engaged in overseas operations and highlighting the heroism of its military beyond national defense. Additionally, Kim interacted with Medvedev, discussing enhanced cooperation between North Korea and Russia, particularly emphasizing continued collaboration to achieve shared objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)