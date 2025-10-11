Left Menu

North Korea Unveils Military Might at Grand Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased the new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, during a military parade celebrating the Workers' Party anniversary. International dignitaries from China, Russia, and Vietnam attended. North Korea emphasized its military strength and hinted at bolstering relations with Russia amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 05:15 IST
North Korea Unveils Military Might at Grand Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a significant military parade that unveiled the nation's new intercontinental ballistic missile. The parade, which started late on Friday, commemorated the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party and was accompanied by celebrations held on Thursday.

The event saw attendance from esteemed international dignitaries, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Russian delegation led by Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam's Communist Party leader To Lam. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea proudly displayed its latest Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which KCNA described as the 'strongest nuclear strategic weapon system' of the country.

Kim Jong Un also delivered a speech during the parade, expressing support for North Korean troops engaged in overseas operations and highlighting the heroism of its military beyond national defense. Additionally, Kim interacted with Medvedev, discussing enhanced cooperation between North Korea and Russia, particularly emphasizing continued collaboration to achieve shared objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

 Global
2
Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

 United States
4
U.N. Urges U.S.-Venezuela De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions

U.N. Urges U.S.-Venezuela De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025