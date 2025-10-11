Left Menu

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav resigned from the party, citing insufficient representation for Dalits and backward communities. Yadav, who represents Alinagar, hinted at dissatisfaction over candidate selection, amid rumors of the BJP considering singer Maithili Thakur for his seat. He may align with the opposition INDIA bloc.

Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:16 IST
Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav has announced his resignation from the party, citing concerns over the lack of representation for Dalits and other marginalized communities within the organization.

Yadav, who serves the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, revealed during a press conference his intention to submit his resignation to the BJP's state unit president, Dilip Jaiswal.

The BJP has yet to respond, but sources suggest Yadav's decision was influenced by speculations that his re-election bid might be overridden in favor of singer Maithili Thakur. Despite not disclosing his next moves, Yadav is reportedly in talks with the opposition INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

