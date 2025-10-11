Political Jousting Over Farmers’ Plight in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a strong critique of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, labeling his rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a spectacle of 'crocodile tears'. Shinde accused Thackeray of political exploitation of the farmers' distress.

Thackeray had warned of farmer protests should the state fail to provide complete loan waivers following floods and heavy rainfall. In response, Shinde emphasized the Mahayuti government's proactive measures, including a significant relief package aimed at supporting affected farmers.

Shinde reassured that the coalition government, with backing from PM Modi and HM Shah, is dedicated to providing tangible solutions rather than engaging in 'slogan politics', ensuring no farmer is left in distress.

