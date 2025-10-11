Left Menu

Political Jousting Over Farmers’ Plight in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for exploiting farmers' struggles in his Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rally. Shinde highlighted the state government's significant relief efforts for farmers hit by recent agricultural crises, accusing opposition of politics over genuine concern.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a strong critique of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, labeling his rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a spectacle of 'crocodile tears'. Shinde accused Thackeray of political exploitation of the farmers' distress.

Thackeray had warned of farmer protests should the state fail to provide complete loan waivers following floods and heavy rainfall. In response, Shinde emphasized the Mahayuti government's proactive measures, including a significant relief package aimed at supporting affected farmers.

Shinde reassured that the coalition government, with backing from PM Modi and HM Shah, is dedicated to providing tangible solutions rather than engaging in 'slogan politics', ensuring no farmer is left in distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

