Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked PM Narendra Modi after completing 15 years in office. PM Modi commended Naidu's dedication and visionary leadership. Naidu has served four terms, first in unified Andhra Pradesh, and remains committed to creating a 'golden Andhra' with Modi's support.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he marked 15 years in office. Naidu thanked the PM for congratulating him and appreciating his political journey.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted Naidu's futuristic vision and dedication to good governance. He recalled their collaboration, dating back to their days as Chief Ministers in the early 2000s.
Naidu, who took office as CM of united Andhra Pradesh in 1995, has served four terms, with a break between 2004 and 2014. Naidu remains committed to achieving a 'golden Andhra' with the support and visionary leadership of Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi says farmers have a bigger role in making India 'Viksit Bharat'.
Empowering the Roots: India's Path to Viksit Bharat
India's Space Push: Fulfilling the Viksit Bharat 2047 Dream
Viksit Bharat envisages ‘gati aur pragati’ (speed and progress), says PM Modi after inaugurating Navi Mumbai International Airport.
India's Largest Student Innovation Movement Extended: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025