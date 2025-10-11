Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he marked 15 years in office. Naidu thanked the PM for congratulating him and appreciating his political journey.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Naidu's futuristic vision and dedication to good governance. He recalled their collaboration, dating back to their days as Chief Ministers in the early 2000s.

Naidu, who took office as CM of united Andhra Pradesh in 1995, has served four terms, with a break between 2004 and 2014. Naidu remains committed to achieving a 'golden Andhra' with the support and visionary leadership of Modi.

