Left Menu

Cameroon's Election Spotlight: Biya's Time-Tested Grip vs. Thirst for Change

Cameroonians vote in a tense presidential election where Paul Biya, in power for 43 years, seeks another term amid economic woes and political tension. Despite opposition efforts, Biya's strong control over state machinery makes his re-election likely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 05:33 IST
Cameroon's Election Spotlight: Biya's Time-Tested Grip vs. Thirst for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cameroonians prepared to cast their votes on Sunday in a pivotal presidential election. Incumbent Paul Biya, recognized as the world's oldest ruler at 92, faces a rejuvenated opposition after a 43-year reign marked by calls for change.

Among Biya's challengers is 76-year-old Issa Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson garnering significant public support and backing from various political factions. Analysts, however, argue that Biya's hold on state mechanisms and a fragmented opposition landscape make his victory probable.

Biya eliminated term limits in 2008 and has strategically utilized divide-and-conquer tactics. Despite intensified calls for reform, his centralized power and electoral system dynamics set the stage for likely continuance in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Herminie Secures Victory in Seychelles Political Shift

Herminie Secures Victory in Seychelles Political Shift

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Plant Disaster Claims 16 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Plant Disaster Claims 16 Lives

 Global
3
Serbia's Stojkovic Steps Down After Shocking Defeat

Serbia's Stojkovic Steps Down After Shocking Defeat

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Facility Explosion Claims 16 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Facility Explosion Claims 16 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025