Cameroon's Election Spotlight: Biya's Time-Tested Grip vs. Thirst for Change
Cameroonians vote in a tense presidential election where Paul Biya, in power for 43 years, seeks another term amid economic woes and political tension. Despite opposition efforts, Biya's strong control over state machinery makes his re-election likely.
Cameroonians prepared to cast their votes on Sunday in a pivotal presidential election. Incumbent Paul Biya, recognized as the world's oldest ruler at 92, faces a rejuvenated opposition after a 43-year reign marked by calls for change.
Among Biya's challengers is 76-year-old Issa Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson garnering significant public support and backing from various political factions. Analysts, however, argue that Biya's hold on state mechanisms and a fragmented opposition landscape make his victory probable.
Biya eliminated term limits in 2008 and has strategically utilized divide-and-conquer tactics. Despite intensified calls for reform, his centralized power and electoral system dynamics set the stage for likely continuance in office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
