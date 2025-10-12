Cameroon's Election Spotlight: Biya's Time-Tested Grip vs. Thirst for Change

Cameroonians prepared to cast their votes on Sunday in a pivotal presidential election. Incumbent Paul Biya, recognized as the world's oldest ruler at 92, faces a rejuvenated opposition after a 43-year reign marked by calls for change.

Among Biya's challengers is 76-year-old Issa Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson garnering significant public support and backing from various political factions. Analysts, however, argue that Biya's hold on state mechanisms and a fragmented opposition landscape make his victory probable.

Biya eliminated term limits in 2008 and has strategically utilized divide-and-conquer tactics. Despite intensified calls for reform, his centralized power and electoral system dynamics set the stage for likely continuance in office.

