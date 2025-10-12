Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippines-China Maritime Confrontation

A Chinese coast guard ship used a water cannon and rammed a Philippine vessel in the contested South China Sea, straining relations between Manila and Beijing. Despite damage, the Filipino crew was unharmed. This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, and other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:30 IST
Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippines-China Maritime Confrontation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Chinese coast guard vessel engaged in confrontational tactics in the South China Sea on Sunday, using a powerful water cannon and ramming an anchored Philippine government boat. The vessel, BRP Datu Pagbuaya, part of the Philippine fisheries fleet, was slightly damaged, but its crew remained unharmed.

The incident occurred off Thitu Island, an area occupied by the Philippines but claimed by China, amidst ongoing territorial disputes. The Philippine coast guard condemned the aggressive actions, emphasizing their resolve not to relinquish territorial claims despite increasing pressure from China.

China maintains its sovereignty over the South China Sea, despite an international arbitration ruling against its claims. The unresolved tensions further complicate issues for the Philippine government, already dealing with natural disasters, highlighting the delicate geopolitical balance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025