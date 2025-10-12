Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippines-China Maritime Confrontation

A Chinese coast guard vessel engaged in confrontational tactics in the South China Sea on Sunday, using a powerful water cannon and ramming an anchored Philippine government boat. The vessel, BRP Datu Pagbuaya, part of the Philippine fisheries fleet, was slightly damaged, but its crew remained unharmed.

The incident occurred off Thitu Island, an area occupied by the Philippines but claimed by China, amidst ongoing territorial disputes. The Philippine coast guard condemned the aggressive actions, emphasizing their resolve not to relinquish territorial claims despite increasing pressure from China.

China maintains its sovereignty over the South China Sea, despite an international arbitration ruling against its claims. The unresolved tensions further complicate issues for the Philippine government, already dealing with natural disasters, highlighting the delicate geopolitical balance in the region.

