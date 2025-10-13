Netanyahu Skips U.S.-Led Summit Due to Jewish Holiday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh organized by U.S. President Trump due to its scheduling near the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah. Over 20 world leaders are set to discuss Trump's 20-point plan for lasting peace after the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh citing the proximity of the event to Simchat Torah, a significant Jewish holiday. Netanyahu's office confirmed this scheduling conflict will keep him from attending the meeting.
The summit, scheduled for Monday, aims to bring together over 20 world leaders to discuss President Trump's ambitious 20-point plan focused on establishing a lasting peace following the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. A ceasefire was recently implemented.
Ahead of the summit, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson had stated Netanyahu's attendance. However, his absence highlights the intricate balance between diplomatic engagements and religious observances in global politics.
