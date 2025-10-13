Left Menu

Chega's Electoral Setback: Struggles of Portugal's Far-Right Party

Portugal's far-right Chega party underperformed in municipal elections, securing only three mayoral positions out of 308, despite predicting a much higher success rate. The party saw a significant decline in vote share compared to its previous performance, highlighting the challenges it faces in becoming a broader political force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:21 IST
Portugal's far-right Chega party experienced a sobering anticlimax in the recent municipal elections, capturing a mere three mayorships across the nation, compared to the 30 they had ambitiously predicted. This result marks a steep fall from grace for the party, which had seen a meteoric rise earlier this year.

In Sunday's election, Chega's vote share plummeted to 12%, a dramatic decrease from the 23% achieved in the parliamentary elections just five months prior. The centre-right Social Democratic Party emerged victorious, clinching 136 mayorships, while the Socialist Party secured 128. Chega remained in third place but won fewer positions than even independent candidates and the Communist Party.

Despite Chega's weak performance, its leader, Andre Ventura, stands firm, asserting the need for a broader base of local officials to gain power. Political experts note that the party's real test will be proving it is more than just a personality-driven operation. Chega's future may hinge on its ability to influence alliances, nudging the PSD towards collaborations beyond conventional boundaries.

