Karnataka Minister Challenges RSS's Secrecy and Influence

Karnataka's Priyank Kharge has criticized the RSS, labeling it the most secretive organization globally, with questionable funding that influences politics. Kharge seeks a ban on its activities in government spaces, arguing they clash with India's constitutional unity. He questions RSS's nationalistic credentials and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a series of allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming it is the 'most secret' organization worldwide. He questioned its lack of transparency and the substantial funds it allegedly receives. Kharge has requested the Chief Minister to consider banning RSS activities on public and government premises.

Kharge further criticized the RSS's perceived influence over the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating it's merely a 'puppet' to the organization. He emphasized he holds no animosity towards Hinduism, but rather opposes the RSS's ideology, which he believes contradicts India's Constitution and vision of equality.

He also raised concerns about the RSS's past behavior, including its stance on national symbols and adherence to the Constitution, questioning their patriotism given their historical actions. Additionally, Kharge condemned outdoor activities conducted without proper authorization, which could negatively impact the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

