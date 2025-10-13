Left Menu

BJP Intensifies Political Game in Bihar with New Inductees

The BJP in Bihar has strengthened its ranks by inducting two rebel leaders from the INDIA bloc who previously won assembly seats with the RJD and Congress. This move comes amid ongoing transitions as several MLAs switch allegiance following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political shifts since 2024.

Updated: 13-10-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar made strategic gains on Monday by welcoming two key rebel leaders from the INDIA bloc into its fold. The new entrants, Sangita Kumari and Siddharth Saurav, had earlier secured assembly seats on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress tickets, respectively. Their induction highlights the BJP's ongoing efforts to consolidate its power in the state.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal heralded the arrival of the new members, underlining it as the 'first instalment' of several defections from the opposition alliance. Last week's resignation of Kumari from her Mohania constituency exemplifies the political realignment in Bihar since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined the NDA and the subsequent trust vote in January 2024.

Jaiswal also facilitated the re-entry of Sunil Kumar Pintu, a former Member of Parliament from Sitamarhi who had previously joined JD(U) but returned to the BJP. With Swarna Singh's husband Sujit Kumar also aligning with the BJP, the party continues to capitalize on intra-party dissent, potentially enhancing its electoral prospects in forthcoming contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

