Omar Abdullah Challenges BJP's Rajya Sabha Ambitions in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being unable to secure any of the four Rajya Sabha seats without engaging in horse trading. Abdullah made these remarks as the state approaches elections later this month, challenging the BJP's claims of potential victory.

Abdullah elaborated that the BJP requires 30 MLAs to clinch the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, yet only possesses 28. This shortfall, he suggests, exposes the BJP's reliance on unethical practices. He further alleged that any alliance or support secured by the BJP could result from money, power, and intimidation tactics.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on October 24 are set to determine the true alliances within the Union Territory. Abdullah emphasized this will be a pivotal moment to see which parties align with or oppose the BJP, thus revealing the political dynamics at play in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)