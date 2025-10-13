Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Zelenskiy's Strategic Lunch

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties and address pressing security concerns, President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this Friday for a working lunch, according to a senior White House official.

The meeting follows a weekend of communication between the two leaders as President Zelenskiy intensifies his call for increased access to U.S.-made weaponry. This move is part of Ukraine's strategy to bolster its defenses against ongoing Russian attacks.

Details of the forthcoming agenda remain under wraps, but the anticipated discussions could significantly influence Ukraine's military capability and geopolitical stance. The engagement underscores the critical nature of the U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relationship in the face of Russian military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)