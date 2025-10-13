Left Menu

Cancelled Commemoration: Modi's Visit to Sonipat Scrapped

A planned event in Sonipat to celebrate the BJP government's third term in Haryana has been cancelled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate several projects there. The reasons for the cancellation remain unspecified, despite recent preparatory meetings held by Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

A scheduled event in Sonipat, intended to celebrate the BJP government's third term in Haryana, has unexpectedly been cancelled, according to party sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to attend the event on October 17 to launch various developmental projects.

The cancellation came to light on Monday, following a statement released earlier indicating Modi's visit. No specific reasons for the sudden change were disclosed. Chief Minister Nayab Saini had recently conducted a meeting in Chandigarh with departmental officials to finalize the event's preparations.

Nayab Singh Saini was appointed as Haryana's chief minister in March 2024, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP's continued governance in the state saw Saini at the helm, bringing his OBC representation to the forefront. The grand swearing-in ceremony held last year in Panchkula, attended by Modi and other BJP dignitaries, marked the party's aim for sustained political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

