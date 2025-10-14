Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Trump’s Praise for Pakistan's Military Leader

The Congress party criticized President Trump's praise of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, questioning India's strategic relationship with the US. Despite Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic efforts, Trump's gestures towards Pakistan are viewed as undermining India's global stance, highlighting a strain in US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:47 IST
  • India

The Congress party launched an attack against the government on Tuesday, raising concerns over US President Donald Trump's commendation of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. The gesture, the party pointed out, sends a conflicting message to India amidst Prime Minister Modi's ongoing diplomatic engagements with Trump.

In a series of statements, Congress leaders questioned the nature of the friendship between Modi and Trump, highlighting instances of Trump's meetings and favorable remarks towards Munir, who has been linked to anti-India activities.

The opposition accused Modi of failing to uphold India's diplomatic interests, claiming that Trump's latest actions exemplify a misalignment in international relations despite Modi's efforts to present India as a formidable global player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

