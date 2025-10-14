NDA Solidifies Unity to Conquer Bihar Elections, Eyes 200-Plus Seats

In the face of public speculation about discord within the National Democratic Alliance over seat distribution, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal has confidently asserted that the NDA remains firmly united, gearing up for a substantial victory in the impending Bihar elections. Jaiswal assured that decisions on the remaining seats would be finalized by Tuesday night, emphasizing the NDA's objective of securing more than 200 seats in the assembly polls.

He stated, "The NDA alliance is demonstrably united, as reflected by the seat announcements. A conclusive decision concerning the yet-to-be-allocated seats will be reached by tonight. I'm certain we'll surpass the 200-seat threshold in this assembly election," Jaiswal told reporters. He also praised the initial candidate list unveiled by the BJP for the Bihar elections, reiterating the National Democratic Alliance's convincing path to victory.

Jaiswal highlighted the infusion of fresh leadership in the party's ticket allocation. "Several prominent leaders alongside newly introduced candidates will ignite new vigor in the BJP. My congratulations are extended to all candidates, particularly those debuting or running for pivotal seats," he conveyed. This announcement follows the BJP revealing their inaugural list of 71 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar polls, slated for polling on November 6 and 11, with results due on November 14.

The Central Election Committee gave the nod to candidates like Mangal Pandey for Siwan and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary for Tarapur. Preceding this, the NDA earlier declared its seat-sharing scheme: with BJP and JDU contesting 101 each, LJP (Ram Vilas) on 29, and six seats each allotted to Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha. The NDA includes the BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

(With inputs from agencies.)