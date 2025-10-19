No one imagined RSS would become world's largest organisation: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that no one could have anticipated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded with just a handful of members, would evolve into the world's largest organisation within 100 years.

Speaking to party workers at an event in Lucknow, Singh remarked, ''The RSS was founded nearly 100 years ago in a small room with only five or seven members. No one imagined that it would become the world's largest organisation by now.'' Asserting that it's a ''divine blessing'' that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the world's largest political party, Singh attributed the growth to the ''many people living their lives like sages and ascetics.'' Referring to the nation's progress, he noted, ''In 2014, we were 11th (largest economy in the world), and today, under the prime minister's leadership, we have climbed to fourth place. Economic experts predict that we will reach third place within two to three years.'' As the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, Singh expressed his desire to regularly meet with BJP workers, stating that his work as a Member of Parliament is a result of their efforts. ''Like you, I am also a worker,'' he emphasised.

He explained that every organisation has a system, and responsibilities are assigned according to individual capabilities. ''Everyone's responsibilities are different; everyone can be number one in their own right.'' ''You will say, how can everyone be number one? There is no guarantee of who will reach where. This is a system. Therefore, no one is smaller or bigger than anyone else,'' Singh stated.

He elaborated with the example of the number 111, explaining that the first digit represents 100, the second 10, and the last 1. ''Thus, everyone is equal. The importance of a person is determined by their position at a given time, and therefore, we are all one,'' Singh conveyed, as quoted by the Lucknow unit of the BJP.

Singh urged public representatives and senior figures to empathise with the workers and support them during difficult times. He stated that it is also a divine duty to bring peace and joy to people's lives.

''When I hear of someone in grief or someone who has passed away, I make sure to express my condolences. All of you should do the same; be present in their homes and stand by them in their time of grief,'' he advised.

In a separate event, Singh addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Late Gajendra Dutt Naithani Memorial Deenbandhu Eye Hospital in Lucknow.

''When I was 26 years old, I often visited the state office of the BJP. Even after becoming an MLA, I continued to frequent the state office. During that time, I received a great deal of affection from Naithani ji. He remained unmarried throughout his life and dedicated himself to nation-building,'' he said.

