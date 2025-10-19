‘Popular’, ‘inspiring’: CMs Sawant, Fadnavis pay tribute to late Goa minister Ravi Naik

Several political leaders, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday paid tribute to late Ravi Naik, who was a minister in the coastal state. While Fadnavis fondly remembered Naik's journey from being a sportsman to a politician, Sawant highlighted his immense popularity in the state.

Naik, a BJP leader who was Goa's Agriculture and Civil Supplies minister, passed away on October 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Well-wishers of Naik had organised a condolence meeting in Panaji to pay tribute to the 79-year-old leader.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis recalled his meeting with Naik in 2021 when the latter shifted from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

The Maharashtra CM said Naik's struggle and success were an inspiration for many youths.

Fadnavis said Naik was a volleyball player during his early years and continued to exhibit the sportsman spirit even in his political career.

CM Sawant said Naik enjoyed huge popularity in Goa, which was on display when thousands turned up for his funeral.

"I have not seen Dr Dayanand Bandodkar (first CM of Goa), but I have seen the popularity of the late Manohar Parrikar. And now I have witnessed how popular Naik was," Sawant said.

The chief minister recalled that even outside the state legislative assembly hall (during House sessions), Naik would share his experiences with fellow members.

