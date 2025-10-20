Rashtriya Janata Dal Unveils Controversial Candidate List for Bihar Assembly Polls
The Rashtriya Janata Dal announced its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, sparking controversies as some will contest against allies from the INDIA bloc. Key candidates include Tejashwi Yadav and former Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. The party aims to retain influence under the challenging political landscape.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has declared its lineup of 143 contenders for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, a move that heightens intrigue as some candidates prepare to contest against coalition partners from the INDIA bloc. This strategic release was announced just before the closure of nomination submissions.
Significantly, the RJD sidestepped a potential clash over the Kutumba seat, currently held by state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram. Nonetheless, fierce competition remains in constituencies like Vaishali, Lalganj, and Kahalgaon, where RJD's rivalry with Congress and the Vikassheel Insan Party is apparent.
RJD's slate includes notables such as Tejashwi Yadav and Chandrashekhar. The focus on retaining the ''MY'' (Muslim-Yadav) vote bank is clear, though diverse caste representations feature prominently. Notably, RJD boasts a 21-strong female candidate list, surpassing counterparts JD(U) and BJP, amid ongoing critiques of past governance styles.
