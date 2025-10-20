Goa Opposition Parties Eye Alliances Against BJP for 2027 Elections

In a strategic move to consolidate power against the ruling BJP, the Goa Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition entities are exploring potential alliances ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

AAP chief Amit Palekar emphasized the need for clear intentions when forming coalitions, aiming to tackle BJP's influence in the region.

While some opposition members, including Congress leaders, have criticized AAP's stance, party representatives reaffirm their willingness to collaborate, provided there is mutual cooperation among all involved.

