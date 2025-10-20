Goa Opposition Parties Eye Alliances Against BJP for 2027 Elections
Goa's political landscape is heating up as opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, discuss potential alliances to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections. While AAP is open to partnering with Congress, internal criticisms and past non-cooperation have created a complex political scenario.
In a strategic move to consolidate power against the ruling BJP, the Goa Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition entities are exploring potential alliances ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
AAP chief Amit Palekar emphasized the need for clear intentions when forming coalitions, aiming to tackle BJP's influence in the region.
While some opposition members, including Congress leaders, have criticized AAP's stance, party representatives reaffirm their willingness to collaborate, provided there is mutual cooperation among all involved.
