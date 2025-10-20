Zelenskyy Emphasizes Positive US Ties Amid Tense Diplomatic Talks with Trump

In a recent diplomatic encounter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterized his meeting with US President Donald Trump as 'positive,' despite the absence of a deal on Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine. Zelenskyy communicated that the US still shows sustained interest in economic collaborations with Kyiv, a relationship he views as beneficial.

Although Trump did not agree to supply long-range missiles—a decision tied to a prior conversation with Russian President Putin—Zelenskyy focused on Ukraine's strategic goal of acquiring 25 Patriot air defense systems. These systems are vital for Ukraine's defense, though their procurement will likely face delays due to production timelines.

Furthermore, discussions revealed the US's interest in bilateral gas projects and nuclear energy endeavors in Ukraine, promising potential growth in American-Ukrainian economic ties. Meanwhile, Trump's diplomatic engagements aim for a peace settlement, with an eye to upcoming talks with Putin in Hungary. While Zelenskyy did express some skepticism regarding the choice of Budapest for these meetings, he remains optimistic about the broader prospect of ending hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)