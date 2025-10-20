Political Upheaval in Mongolia: President Vetoes Prime Minister's Dismissal

In a dramatic turn of events, Mongolia's president has vetoed a parliamentary decision to dismiss the prime minister, exacerbating political tensions in the resource-rich nation. Montsame, the state news agency, reported the presidential veto on Monday.

Parliament members in Ulaanbaatar voted last week to remove Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav, citing his unauthorized appointment of a minister without consulting parliament. However, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, in office since 2021, has identified procedural irregularities in the dismissal vote, including an 'incorrect voting formula'. This veto now awaits further legal review.

The political climate in Mongolia, strategically located between China and Russia, has been unstable due to ongoing public dissatisfaction over corruption and economic issues. Zandanshatar's predecessor, L. Oyun-Erdene, resigned earlier this year after losing a parliamentary confidence vote, amid street protests over corruption allegations. Parliament Speaker Amarbayasgalan Dashzegve also stepped down last week. The Mongolian president recently returned from a state visit to India, where discussions centered on potential agreements in the oil and gas sectors.

