The Quest for Peace: Trump's Diplomatic Endeavors in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump is sincerely attempting to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine. However, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, warned against any diplomatic talks that exclude Ukraine and Europe, stating such discussions would be inconclusive.

Following the European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Kallas expressed the EU's ongoing efforts to convince global allies of the necessity of including both Ukraine and Europe in negotiations.

Highlighting the complexity of the situation, Kallas pointed out that it is Russia that remains uninterested in achieving peace, stressing the importance of finding a way to make Russia want peace.

