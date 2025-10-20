Left Menu

JMM Steps Back in Bihar Amid Alleged Political Betrayal

In a surprising turn, Jharkhand's ruling party, the JMM, announced its withdrawal from the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, citing a "political conspiracy" by its Mahagathbandhan allies, RJD and Congress. The alliance's internal rift began after disagreements over seat allocation, leading to accusations of betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:48 IST
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has dramatically withdrawn from contesting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The decision, as announced on Monday, is rooted in allegations of a "political conspiracy" by alliance partners RJD and Congress, who have reportedly deprived JMM of its rightful seat claims.

Sudivya Kumar, a senior JMM leader, expressed the party's intentions to reassess its alliances within Jharkhand, aiming to counter the perceived betrayal. This withdrawal follows a recent announcement by the Hemant Soren-led party to independently contest elections, following unfruitful seat-sharing negotiations.

The current internal discord highlights simmering tensions within the Mahagathbandhan coalition, with JMM leadership lamenting previous efforts to cooperate with RJD and Congress being met with humiliation over seat allocations in past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

