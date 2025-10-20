JMM Steps Back in Bihar Amid Alleged Political Betrayal
In a surprising turn, Jharkhand's ruling party, the JMM, announced its withdrawal from the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, citing a "political conspiracy" by its Mahagathbandhan allies, RJD and Congress. The alliance's internal rift began after disagreements over seat allocation, leading to accusations of betrayal.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has dramatically withdrawn from contesting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The decision, as announced on Monday, is rooted in allegations of a "political conspiracy" by alliance partners RJD and Congress, who have reportedly deprived JMM of its rightful seat claims.
Sudivya Kumar, a senior JMM leader, expressed the party's intentions to reassess its alliances within Jharkhand, aiming to counter the perceived betrayal. This withdrawal follows a recent announcement by the Hemant Soren-led party to independently contest elections, following unfruitful seat-sharing negotiations.
The current internal discord highlights simmering tensions within the Mahagathbandhan coalition, with JMM leadership lamenting previous efforts to cooperate with RJD and Congress being met with humiliation over seat allocations in past elections.
