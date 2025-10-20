Election Frenzy Hits Budgam and Nagrota: By-Elections Attract 33 Aspirants

In a bustling political climate, thirty-three hopefuls have stepped into the electoral fray for Jammu and Kashmir's upcoming by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. Among the challengers are independent candidates and four women, signaling a diverse contest ahead.

The nominations draw attention due to a political shuffle caused by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retaining his Ganderbal seat and the unfortunate passing of BJP's Devender Singh Rana. As the November 11 elections approach, the vibrant roster includes National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood Al-Mousvi and BJP's Devyani Rana.

Competing entities, like PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Aam Aadmi Party's Deeba Khan, add further dynamics to the race. The electoral stage is set for notable figures such as Harsh Dev Singh, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)