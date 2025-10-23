Bihar Politics: Modi's Campaign Heat Against the 'Lathbandhan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the former RJD rule in Bihar, referring to it as the 'Jungle Raj' and urging voters to remember its misdeeds. Modi's remarks came during an interaction with BJP workers via the NaMo App.

The Prime Minister campaigned vigorously for the upcoming Bihar elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11, highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in transforming the state's infrastructure with new schools and hospitals. Modi also coined a new slogan, emphasizing the development achieved under the NDA's leadership in Bihar.

Modi criticized the opposition alliance in Bihar as a 'lathbandhan', a coalition viewed as criminally inclined. The Prime Minister called upon BJP workers to educate young voters about the progress under the NDA and ensure elderly recount tales of the past regime, promising that NDA's return to power will foster women's empowerment and reduce youth migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)