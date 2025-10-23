Diplomatic Dynamics: Trump-Putin Meeting Potential Revisited

On Thursday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is still on the horizon, though not yet scheduled. Leavitt expressed the administration's desire to ensure any future encounters produce significant positive results.

The plans for a Trump-Putin dialogue had been previously suspended, with President Trump citing inadequate progress in diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as the reason for the cancellation.

Despite this setback, the Trump administration remains hopeful about a future meeting with Putin, underlining their objective to secure a constructive and fruitful exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)