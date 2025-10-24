Left Menu

Will Trump Urge Israel for Marwan Barghouti's Release?

U.S. President Donald Trump is deliberating over urging Israel to release Marwan Barghouti, a significant Palestinian political figure imprisoned for over 20 years. This consideration is amidst ongoing political turmoil involving Israel and Palestine, highlighting the question of Palestinian leadership as tensions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:01 IST
Will Trump Urge Israel for Marwan Barghouti's Release?

U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating whether to urge Israel to free Marwan Barghouti, a prominent political figure among Palestinians who has been imprisoned for over two decades.

Barghouti, known for his involvement in the 2000 Palestinian uprising against Israel, was sentenced to five life terms in 2004. President Trump's decision on this matter is considered crucial as Barghouti is seen as a potential unifying leader for the Palestinians amidst the fragmented political landscape.

The discussion arises during a period of delicate ceasefire orchestrated by Trump between Israel and Hamas, aimed at stabilizing the region post-conflict. High-profile visits by U.S. officials underline the significance of maintaining peace and addressing leadership questions within Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025