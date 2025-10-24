Will Trump Urge Israel for Marwan Barghouti's Release?

U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating whether to urge Israel to free Marwan Barghouti, a prominent political figure among Palestinians who has been imprisoned for over two decades.

Barghouti, known for his involvement in the 2000 Palestinian uprising against Israel, was sentenced to five life terms in 2004. President Trump's decision on this matter is considered crucial as Barghouti is seen as a potential unifying leader for the Palestinians amidst the fragmented political landscape.

The discussion arises during a period of delicate ceasefire orchestrated by Trump between Israel and Hamas, aimed at stabilizing the region post-conflict. High-profile visits by U.S. officials underline the significance of maintaining peace and addressing leadership questions within Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)